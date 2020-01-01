'We achieved a great result' - Simeone revels in Atletico Madrid victory as Champions League hopes are boosted

The Argentine manager reflected on his team's triumphant La Liga outing against Real Valladolid on Saturday

head coach Diego Simeone hailed his team's late win over as they boosted their chances of finishing in 's top four.

Vitolo came off the bench and headed home the 81st-minute winner for Atletico in a 1-0 victory at home to Valladolid on Saturday.

Atletico moved back up to third in the standings – level on points with after 30 games and four clear of – in the race for qualification.

"It's always important to take something from a game and even better when you win," Simeone said. "There were things to improve, but we've had three months without a normal preparation and then you're playing every three days.

"There's a need to adapt and reinvent yourself, given the circumstances. This was a very important win.

"We had chances in the first half and couldn't score, then in the second half it was tough against a very organised side. We could have won or lost, but we achieved a great result."

Atletico played behind closed doors at the Wanda Metropolitano due to the coronavirus pandemic and Simeone added: "The fans weren't there in the flesh, but they were there in spirit.

"The minute of silence before the match and the music in the empty stadium were pure emotion. We lost many people."

A clutch of chances had been spurned by the time Vitolo came off the bench to replace Marcos Llorente with 17 minutes remaining, with Joao Felix and Alvaro Morata having gone close.

When the breakthrough came in the 81st minute it was dramatic, Vitolo heading at goal after a corner from the left reached him at the far post.

Valladolid defender Kiko Olivas felt he had nodded it off the line after diving spectacularly to reach the ball, but replays showed it was six inches over and Atletico moved back up to third.

Vitolo, whose Atletico side have eliminated titleholders en route to the Champions League quarter-finals this season, said: "The club's goal is to quality for the Champions League next season. There are many teams that trying and it will be decided in the last matches. Hopefully we can enter and give the fans joy."