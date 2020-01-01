Simeone reaches milestone with 500th game in charge of Atletico Madrid

The Argentine's decade-long run has seen the club become regular La Liga title contenders while claiming several trophies along the way

Diego Simeone took charge of his 500th game with on Wednesday as he led the Spanish club in a match against .

Simeone's Atleti defeated Getafe 1-0 through a goal from Luis Suarez, extending their lead atop .

Suarez scored in the 20th minute to notch his eighth goal in 11 league games since joining from , equaling Radamel Falcao for the best La Liga start for an Atletico striker this century.

More teams

Wednesday's match also continued a remarkable defensive run for Atletico against Getafe, with Simeone's side not conceding to Getafe in a remarkable 18 straight games.

Atletico Madrid have played 18 games against Getafe since Diego Simeone took over.



They have kept 18 clean sheets. pic.twitter.com/wSBAazORsu — Goal (@goal) December 30, 2020

Simeone originally took charge of Atletico Madrid in 2011, taking over from Gregorio Manzano.

The Argentine had previously been in charge of Racing Club, Catania, River Plate, Estudiantes and San Lorenzo

His first match as manager was a 0–0 away draw against Malaga, and it has only been up from there since for Simeone's Atleti.

During his time in charge of the club, Simeone has won a total of seven trophies, most notably the Spanish league title in 2013-14.

Led by 27 goals from Diego Costa, Atleti pipped Barcelona and to the title that season, winning La Liga by claiming three more points than both of their title rivals.

In addition to the league crown, Simeone has also guided Atleti to two crowns, a , a Supercopa de Espana, and two UEFA Super Cup crowns.

The one competition Simeone has yet to conquer with Atleti is the , having come close on two occasions.

Simeone's side faced Real Madrid in the 2014 final, with Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equaliser paving the way for Atleti's crosstown rivals in an eventual 4-1 win.

Two years later, Simeone and Atleti finished runners-up yet again, with Real Madrid taking home another Champions League crown by taking down their rivals in a penalty shootout.

Up next for Atleti this term is a visit to on Sunday before returning home to face six days later.

Atleti remain involved in the Champions League as well as the Spanish side will take on in the round of 16.

Article continues below

However, they will be without club legend Costa, who has ended his second spell with Atletico after cancelling his contract early.

The 32-year-old former international had been a fringe member of the Atletico side this season, making just seven La Liga appearances and scoring twice.

Costa asked to leave Atletico, citing personal reasons, and has been linked with a return to the Premier League having previously played in with Chelsea.