Simba SC’s Kagere picks Manchester United ace Bailly as toughest opponent

The former Gor Mahia striker names the Ivorian defender as the toughest opponent he has ever faced during his career

Simba SC striker Meddie Kagere has named and defender Eric Bailly has the toughest opponent he has ever faced in his entire career.

Kagere, who signed for Simba from of , has described Bailly as a hard and tough-tackling defender who gave him trouble when Rwanda played against the Ivory Coast in an (Afcon) qualifier last year.

“Eric Bailly gave me a very troublesome time when Rwanda faced Ivory Coast last year during an Afcon qualifier,” Kagere is quoted by Kawowo Sports.

“He was all over the place and won most aerial battles. He is hard and tackled well. However, he skipped one moment and I managed to score against them despite the fact that we lost the game 2-1.”

Kagere joined Simba in 2018 in a mouthwatering deal and has since become a key member of the first team.

He has always been giving defenders a torrid time, no wonder, in his first season at the Msimbazi Reds club he finished as the league's top scorer with 23 goals, winning the Golden Boot.

Kagere, who is currently housed in his Kigali, Rwanda based villa with his family in lockdown because of the coronavirus pandemic across the world is currently the leading goalscorer in the Mainland Premier League with 19 goals and six assists.

He is destined for a third Premier League title in the 2019-2020 season as Simba sits top of the league table on 71 points from 28 matches, a massive 17 points above second-placed Azam FC, who have played the same number of matches.