Sheffield United vs Wrexham: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Sheffield United vs Wrexham in the FA Cup on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Sheffield United host Wrexham in a FA Cup fourth-round replay on Tuesday.

Wrexham head into this match on the back of seven consecutive wins in the Vanarama National League. They are currently placed second on the league table, three points behind leaders Notts County.

Sheffield United are unbeaten in their last 11 matches in all competitions and are currently placed second on the Championship points table, seven behind leaders Burnley.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the US, UK and India as well as how to stream live online.

Sheffield United vs Wrexham date & kick-off time

Game:

Sheffield United vs Wrexham

Date:

February 7

Kick-off:

2.45pm ET, 7.45pm GMT, 1.15am IST (Feb 8)

Venue:

Bramall Lane

How to watch Sheffield United vs Wrexham on TV & live stream online

The match can be watched on ESPN2 and streamed live on ESPN+ in the United States (US) and in the United Kingdom (UK), the match can be watched on ITV4 and streamed live on ITVX.

In India, Sony Sports Network has the broadcast right of the FA Cup.

Country

TV channel

Live stream

US

ESPN2

ESPN+

UK

ITV4

ITVX

India

N/A

Sony Liv

Sheffield United team news & squad

Coach Paul Heckingbottom will be without George Baldock, Enda Stevens, John Fleck, Rhian Brewster, Jack O'Connell and Rhys Norrington-Davies due to injuries.

Sheffield United possible XI: Davies; Ahmedhodzic, Egan, Basham; Bogle, McAtee, Norwood, Doyle, Osborn; McBurnie, Sharp

Position

Players

Goalkeepers

Davies, Foderingham, Amissah

Defenders

Basham, Egan, Lowe, Ahmedhodzic, Robinson, Bogle, Gordon

Midfielders

Berge, Norwood, Coulibaly, Doyle, Osborn, McAtee, Ndiaye, Arblaster

Forwards

McBurnie, Sharp, Khadra, Osula, Jebbison

Wrexham team news & squad

Jordan Davies and Aaron Hayden are sidelined due to injuries and will miss the clash against the Blades.

Wrexham possible XI: Howard; Forde, Jones, Tozer, Tunnicliffe, McFadzean; Young, O'Connor, Lee; Mullin, Palmer

Position

Players

Goalkeepers

Dibble, Watson, Calderbank-Park, Howard, Lainton

Defenders

Tozer, Lenon, Cleworth, Tunnicliffe, Butler, Mcfadzean, Mendy, Hall-Johnson, Hosanah,

Midfielders

O'Connor, Cannon, Young, Jones, Austin, Forde

Forwards

Evans, Palmer, Mullin, McAlinden, Dalby, Bickerstaff, Lee, Lloyd, Jones