SheBelieves Cup 2022: Ticket prices for USWNT tournament & how to buy
The SheBelieves Cup is back this February, as the U.S. women's national team locks horns with Iceland, Czech Republic and New Zealand.
An invitational tournament, the 2022 edition is being held in California and Texas, with plenty of excitement in store as the national teams gear up for the year ahead.
If you're considering going to the tournament in person, GOAL brings you all you need to know about tickets.
SheBelieves Cup 2022 ticket prices
The cost of tickets for the SheBelieves Cup ranges from $28 to $300 (excluding booking fees), depending on where you wish to be seated.
For example, for the USWNT's opening game against Czech Republic, a standard ticket behind the goal will cost $28 while a seat in the Field section will set you back $300. Seats on the side of the field begin at $70 and go up to $200, depending on how close you are to the action.
SheBelieves Cup 2022: How to buy tickets
Tickets for the SheBelieves Cup 2022 went on sale to the public on January 18, 2022, so they are available to buy now.
Tickets can be purchased through the official U.S. Soccer website, which has a list of fixtures, or directly via ticket seller axs.com.
Are there Covid-19 vaccination requirements?
Per axs.com, fans over the age of 12 who wish to attend games must produce proof of full Covid-19 vaccination or a negative Covid-19 test prior to entry to the stadium.
It is good practice to check local authority public health restrictions prior to travelling to a game.
When does SheBelieves Cup 2022 start?
SheBelieves Cup 2022 starts on February 17, 2022 and concludes on February 23, 2022.
SheBelieves Cup 2022 fixtures
To help you choose which games you wish to attend, we have the fixture schedule below.
Date
Time
Game
Venue
Feb 17
5pm PT / 8pm ET
Iceland vs New Zealand
Dignity Health Sports Park, CA
Feb 17
8pm PT / 11pm ET
USWNT vs Czech Republic
Dignity Health Sports Park, CA
Feb 20
12pm PT / 3pm ET
USWNT vs New Zealand
Dignity Health Sports Park, CA
Feb 20
3pm PT / 6pm ET
Czech Republic vs Iceland
Dignity Health Sports Park, CA
Feb 23
3pm PT / 6pm ET
Czech Republic vs New Zeland
Toyota Stadium, TX
Feb 23
6pm PT / 9PM ET
USWNT vs Iceland
Toyota Stadium, TX