Shaw ruled out for month after Solskjaer slams 'absolute joke' of Man Utd fixture schedule

The left-back picked up a knock in the win over Everton and his boss has criticised the authorities for putting pressure on his players

Luke Shaw has been ruled out for at least a month with a hamstring injury he picked up in 's 3-1 win against at the weekend.

The left-back was replaced by Axel Tuanzebe in the 67th minute having picked up a knock. Following an assessment, the club have now confirmed that he faces four weeks on the sidelines to recover.

Solskjaer had hammered the authorities for the scheduling of the game which saw United playing at 12:30pm UK on Saturday lunchtime despite only arriving back from their clash in at 4am on Thursday morning.

More teams

The United boss was furious following his side’s win at Goodison Park and pointed the finger at those in charge of scheduling for not thinking about the welfare of his players.

Goal 50 Revealed: The best 50 players in the world

“They set up the boys to fail,” Solskjaer said. “We have got Luke Shaw injured because we have played loads of games this season already, been to Turkey on Wednesday, got back at 4am on Thursday and we are playing a lunchtime kick-off on Saturday.

“It is an absolute shambles and I cannot praise the boys enough for the character they have shown. That is all I want to talk about. Those boys deserve better than being thrown out here to fail today. The authorities set us up to fail.”

United will have Alex Telles available after the international break. The summer signing has missed the last five fixtures, having made his debut against , as he tested positive for Covid-19 and was forced to self-isolate for two weeks.

Meanwhile, Marcus Rashford is still being monitored by United’s medical staff following the shoulder injury he picked up on Saturday.

The national team confirmed that they are expecting the striker to link up with them on Thursday following additional tests on his injury – but there has yet to be confirmation on whether or not he will be available.

United face at Old Trafford in their next game in the Premier League and Solskjaer will also be keeping a close eye on Victor Lindelof, who the manager confirmed still had a slight back problem despite featuring in the 3-1 win over .

The Swede is expected on international duty this week, although he won’t be meeting up with his team-mates in Denmark due to current Covid-19 quarantine restrictions. He is expected to fly to Stockholm to meet up with the group later in the week.