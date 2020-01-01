Shameful to call Manchester City boss Guardiola a failure - Oliseh

The former Nigeria international is not happy with the criticism of the Citizens boss recently

manager Pep Guardiola is one of the greatest coaches ever and should not be judged as a failure, according to ex- and midfielder Sunday Oliseh.

The former international made the statement after a barrage of criticism against the Spaniard for his team's current position in the Premier League.

After 21 rounds of games this season, the Citizens are third in the top-flight table, 14 points behind leaders and a point behind second-placed .

During the week, Guardiola admitted he has failed since his debut season at where he won six titles in 2009.

"I have failed year after year since I won six trophies in my first season at Barcelona," he was quoted as saying by Marca.

"After achieving that, I have failed year after year.

"It is something that I accept, I have no problem with it."

In reaction to the comments, Oliseh claimed that the former boss should be judged by his winning ratio and his team development.

"How dare anyone associate the word 'failure' to arguably the greatest, most 'titled' and delightful to watch coach of the past 100 years is shameful," Oliseh tweeted.

"You are judged as a coach by your winning ratio and how you improve players individually and as a team, nothing else! Heads up Pep."

Guardiola's Manchester City defeated League Two outfit Port Vale 4-1 on Saturday to progress to the next round of the .

Next up for them is a crunch battle against in Tuesday's League Cup semi-final clash.