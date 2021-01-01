Sevilla’s Rakitic matches Kanoute and Dirnei’s feat against Real Madrid

The Croatia international became the third Los Nervionenses player to score and assist against Los Blancos in a league game

Ivan Rakitic has equalled Frederic Kanoute and Renato Dirnei’s Sevilla record against Real Madrid.

The 33-year-old Croatian midfielder set up Fernando before finding the net in Sunday’s 2-2 La Liga draw with Zinedine Zidane’s men.

1+1 - Ivan Rakitić 🇭🇷 is the only player to score and assist in a @LaLigaEN game against Real Madrid this season and the first @SevillaFC_ENG player to do so since Renato Dirnei 🇧🇷 and Frédéric Kanouté 🇲🇱 in December 2008. Crucial. pic.twitter.com/5m3SLPbb0L — OptaJose (@OptaJose) May 9, 2021

In the process, he became the first player since Kanoute and Dirnei to score and assist in a Spanish elite division encounter against Los Blancos.

The former Mali and Brazil internationals achieved their mark 13 years ago when Manolo Jimenez’s Los Nervionenses secured a 4-3 triumph over Madrid at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on December 7, 2008.

Having crashed out of the Champions League following a 2-0 defeat to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, Zidane’s team took on the visitors with the ambition of picking up a win that would boost their Spanish topflight title quest.

Twelve minutes into the game, Karim Benzema peeled away from his marker at the far post to head past goalkeeper Yassine Bounou a cross from Alvaro Odriozola. However, that effort was ruled for an offside.

It was the visiting side who took the lead in the 22nd minute through Fernando. Jesus Navas’ cross was deftly cushioned into the path of the Brazilian midfielder by Rakitic. He smartly skipped the challenge of Casemiro before slotting home.

The hosts had to wait until the 67th minute to equalise through Marco Asensio. A minute after coming on for Luka Modric, the Spaniard was picked out in the area by Toni Kroos, before beating Bounou with a first-time finish.

Julen Lopetegui’s side restored their lead from the penalty spot in the 78th minute after Rakitic sent Thibaut Courtois the wrong way after a Sevilla corner struck the arm of Eder Militao.

Eden Hazard ensured that the game all squared after deflecting a Kroos’ low shot.

Youssef En-Nesyri was introduced for Alejandro Gomez in the 56th minute, whereas, his compatriot Munir El Haddadi was not listed for action.

With this result, Zidane’s side missed the chance to go top of La Liga as rivals Barcelona and Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid settled for a 0-0 draw on Saturday.

Fourth-placed Sevilla welcome Valencia to the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan in their next outing.