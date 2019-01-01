Setbacks have made Liverpool stronger and more determined – Alexander-Arnold

The Reds full-back says knocks suffered by those at Anfield down the years are now serving as added motivation for Jurgen Klopp’s title-chasing side

Trent Alexander-Arnold says the “setbacks and knockbacks” suffered by in recent times have made the club stronger as they look to chase down more major honours.

The Reds endured a humbling fall from grace after being the dominant force in English football throughout the 1970s and 80s.

Encouragement was offered at various intervals, with a few title challenges pieced together during the Premier League era.

Liverpool have, however, failed to get over that line and picked up an unfortunate habit of falling at the final hurdle during the early years of Jurgen Klopp’s reign at Anfield.

A long wait for silverware was ended in 2018-19 as the Reds tasted glory, and they are now eight points clear in their latest bid to secure a first domestic crown in 30 years.

Alexander-Arnold claims failings of the past are serving as added motivation, with the international full-back telling Premier League Productions: “The players that we have in our side have all had failures before, we’ve all had setbacks and knockbacks.

“We’ve really bounced back from there and got to where we are now and where we are as a team.

“The biggest example of that is probably the fact that we lost the Champions League final the season before and were able to use that as motivation to get back there and win it the next season.

“It’s something a lot of teams aren’t capable of, but we’ve showed that we are and we’re able to get better from disappointment.”

Klopp’s side have been faultless in their 2019-20 Premier League campaign, with maximum points taken from eight games to date.

A run of successive victories in the English top-flight has been stretched to 17, with their next outing presenting them with a chance to match ’s record of 18.

Emulating that achievement will not be easy, with the Reds set to return to action after the international break with a trip to Old Trafford to take on arch-rivals .

The inconsistent Red Devils will be fired up for a meeting with old adversaries, but Alexander-Arnold says Liverpool are just as determined to claim priceless points and north west bragging rights.

Article continues below

He added: “Traditionally and historically, the Man Utd-Liverpool game is always massive.

“It’s one of the biggest games of the season and they’re a top side as well.

“It’s always going to be a big game and a big occasion because both teams want to win it so much.”