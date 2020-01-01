Serie A selects June 13 as return date from coronavirus suspension

Teams will return to full training next week as they await government approval to return to the pitch next month

clubs have selected June 13 as the date the league is set to return from its coronavirus suspension.

After a videoconference with all 20 clubs on Wednesday, a large majority selected June 13 as the resumption date over the other option, June 20.

The Italian top flight still requires government approval before it can officially confirm play will resume on June 13.

More teams

"Regarding the resumption of sporting activity, the date of June 13 June for the resumption of the championship was indicated, in accordance with government decisions and in accordance with the medical protocols for the protection of players and all professionals," a statement from Serie A said.

Serie A has been on hiatus since March due to the coronavirus pandemic, with one of the countries hardest hit by the virus.

With teams in Serie A having returned to individualised training, government minister for sport Vincenzo Spadafora confirmed on Wednesday that teams have now been cleared for group training starting on Monday.

"A few minutes ago I received a letter from the president of the FIGC [Italian Football Federation] [Gabriele] Gravina, in which he announced that the FIGC had accepted all the comments of the Scientific Technical Committee, readjusting the protocol allowing without other difficulties to resume training from May 18," Spadafora said.

Serie A also confirmed in a statement that all TV rights holders will be complying with payment deadlines, an important step as the league looks to avoid a major financial crisis.

Article continues below

"The Assembly of the Serie A League met today with all the companies present and connected via video conference. Serie A reiterates, in the relationship with the licensees of the audiovisual rights 2018 through 2021, the need to comply with the payment deadlines set by contracts to maintain a constructive relationship with them," the statement read.

currently lead the Serie A table by just one point ahead of , with in third place, nine points behind Juve.

The will be the first major European league to return from its coronavirus suspension, as the German top flight gets set to resume play on Saturday.