‘Sergio scores every game, so I have to learn from him’ - Jesus aiming to emulate Aguero

The Brazilian netted a brace in the win over Everton on New Year’s Day as his strike partner watched on from the substitutes' bench

striker Gabriel Jesus says he is learning from team-mate Sergio Aguero, a player he says "scores every game."

Aguero watched on from the bench as Jesus played the entire 90 minutes and scored both of City’s goals in the 2-1 victory at home to Everton on New Year’s Day.

The Brazilian took his tally to eight league goals for the season, two behind his Argentine strike partner.

Aguero has missed several games this season through injury, but returned to his goalscoring exploits in Sunday’s victory over , having been substituted upon Ederson’s dismissal against two days earlier.

But Jesus has proved a worthy deputy, and has now been directly involved in 69 goals in his 75 starts for the club, scoring 53 and assisting 16.

“I have to try to score every time, because we have Sergio of course,” the Brazilian said after the win against .

“Sergio scores every game, so I have to learn from him. When I go on the pitch I have to score.

“It’s always good to start the year with a victory. The team played very well and I’m very happy to score, but the guys played so well today.”

Jesus’ brace now means he’s scored more Premier League goals against the Toffees than any other opposition, netting seven times in just five appearances against them.

“That I keep scoring against , I think it's a coincidence!" Jesus said. "I am happy with the victory, the team played so well. We kept the ball, passed and created chances.”

The 22-year-old netted twice in quick succession just before the hour mark to give the hosts a comfortable lead, but a Richarlison goal soon after ensured City were in for a nervy final 20 minutes.

“It was nervous at the end because they have a lot of good players,” said Jesus. “We had to fight and be careful at the end.”

On the club's hectic schedule over the festive period, Jesus added: “I am not tired, but I did not play against Wolves - I was ill - but the guys who have played a lot are tired. It's difficult. We have to rest and recover to play again now.”