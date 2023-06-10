Sergio Ramos in Saudi Arabia move hint as he likes Instagram post linking Al-Ahli with signing PSG defender & Luka Modric

Sergio Ramos dropped a hint regarding a possible move to Saudi Arabia as he liked a fan post linking him and Luka Modric with Al-Ahli.

Ramos 'likes' transfer post on Instagram

Linked with a move to Al-Ahli

Modric could join Ramos in Saudi Arabia

WHAT HAPPENED? The Spanish defender is all set to leave Paris Saint-Germain after his contract with the club concludes at the end of this month. While he has been linked with a move to the Saudi Arabian club Al-Ahli, nothing concrete has been confirmed. However, he set the rumour mill into overdrive after liking a fan post on Instagram suggesting he and former Real Madrid colleague Luka Modric could move to the Middle East.

sr4saudi/IG

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Al-Nassr in January 2023 has opened up the possibility of other big European stars joining the Saudi Pro League. Benzema followed in Ronaldo's footsteps and joined Al-Ittihad while his compatriot N'Golo Kante could soon be unveiled as his new teammate. Indeed, Al-Hilal wanted to sign Lionel Messi earlier in the summer, but the Argentine eventually decided to move to MLS and joined Inter Miami.

WHAT NEXT? While Ramos could be the next big European star joining a Saudi Arabian outfit, it remains to be seen whether Modric joins his former teammates or decides to extend his stay at Real Madrid.