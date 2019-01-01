Serge Aurier: Tottenham Hotspur defender sees fourth career red against Southampton

The Cote d’Ivoire international was given his marching orders for a second caution in Spurs’ tie against the Saints

Serge Aurier was sent off for the fourth time in his career during Saturday’s Premier League clash between Hotspur and .

The right-back was handed a starting role in Spurs’ clash with the Saints; however, he was dismissed after 31 minutes of action.

international Tanguy Ndombele handed Mauricio Pochettino’s men a 24th-minute lead and three minutes later, Aurier was first cautioned for a challenge on Sofiane Boufal.

The warning lasted for just four minutes before referee Graham Scott showed him his way out for a second yellow card for pulling Ryan Bertrand.

RED CARD Spurs' Serge Aurier is sent off for a second bookable offence



Spurs 1-0 Southampton (32 mins) #TOTSOU — Premier League (@premierleague) September 28, 2019

Southampton profited from the numerical advantage in the 39th minute as Danny Ings scored the equaliser.

However, the hosts restored their lead thanks to Harry Kane as Ralph Hasenhuttl’s team got punished for over-committing players forward.

Article continues below

A win for Tottenham will hand them their fourth victory of the season. The Cote d’Ivoire international was last expelled in the 2017/2018 season during Spurs’ 3-2 away win at . He will miss their next game against & Hove Albion.

Notwithstanding, he is expected to be back for Tuesday’s cracker against on Tuesday.