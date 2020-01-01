Senegal’s Sima nets twice against Be’er Sheva

The teenager was influential as Slavia Prague extended their excellent run in the Europa League

wonderkid Abdallah Dipo Sima netted twice on Thursday night as Slavia Prague thumped Hapoel Be’er Sheva 3-0 in the .

The forward was outstanding during a superb display by the Czech giants, opening the scoring in the 31st minute and then adding a third for the hosts five minutes from time after Nicolae Stanciu had doubled their lead late in the first half.

The first, in particular, demonstrated the towering attacker’s athletic prowess, as he leapt between two defenders to meet a looping cross from Jan Kuchta and headed home from close range.

His second came via an assist from ’s Peter Olayinka, and the Senegalese attacker could have had another four minutes later, only for his left-footed effort to be saved.

The interplay between left-sider Olayinka and Sima was excellent throughout, and the former carved out opportunities for the latter in both halves during a vibrant display.

The win takes Slavia, whose place in the knockout stages is already secure, up to 12 points after five matches following an excellent group campaign.

After being defeated away in Israel in their opening Group C fixture, they’ve embarked on a four-game winning streak, including home and away triumphs against OGC Nice and a home victory over .

Sima has impressed during the campaign, finding the net in both matches against Nice, before bagging the double at home against Hapoel on Thursday.

It’s a remarkable start to life in European competition for the 19-year-old, who originally moved to Slavia’s B Team earlier this year after time spent with the youth team of MAS Taborsko, also based in the .

So far, he has scored twice in four Czech league games, and is currently on a sensational scoring run, having netted five in his last six matches both domestically and in Europe.