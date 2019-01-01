Senegal's Sarr scores third Premier League goal as Watford cruise past Aston Villa

The 21-year-old marked his 13th appearance in the English top-flight with his third goal of the season at Vicarage Road

Ismaila Sarr sealed ’s 3-0 win over with his third goal in the Premier League.

The Senegalese forward finished off a fine match in the 71st minute as the Hornets moved up from the bottom of the league table.

Since his summer arrival from , Sarr has played 13 Premier League games for Nigel Pearson's side, including eight starts.

He was in action for the duration while 's Isaac Success was an unused substitute.

defender Ahmed El Mohamady was also on parade for Aston Villa as his compatriot Mahmoud Trezeguet watched on from the bench.

Next up for Watford is a home fixture against Wolverhampton Wanderers on New Year's Day.