Senegal's Moussa Wague resumes training with Barcelona

Following his international commitments, the 20-year-old is back in Spain to fight for his place in Ernesto Valverde's ahead of the new season

international Moussa Wague has cut short his holiday to resume training with .

Wague was present at the 2019 in where he made three appearances for Senegal who finished as runners-up behind .

The 20-year-old played in the Teranga Lions' first two group matches against and Algeria, and was later introduced as a substitute in the 110th minute of their semi-final game against .

Senegal bowed to a 1-0 loss against Algeria in the Afcon final on July 19 but Wague has shifted his attention from the disappointment to a new campaign with Barcelona.

Wague was present at Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper - the club's training ground - alongside Luis Suarez and a host of first-team stars.

After making four appearances for Ernesto Valverde's team last season, the right-back will be hoping to secure more playing time in the 2019-20 season.