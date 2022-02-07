Senegal declare public holiday after maiden Afcon triumph

The Senegalese government have declared Monday as a public holiday following the country’s success at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations on Sunday.

Senegal clinched their first Afcon title after beating Egypt 4-2 on penalties after a goalless draw at the Olembe Stadium.

Sunday’s triumph was a breakthrough for the Teranga Lions after two losing two Afcon finals (2002 and 2019) and it has put the West African country in a celebratory mood with President Macky Sall did not hesitate to celebrate the win during his official trip in Ethiopia.

The President, who participated at the African Union summit over the weekend, followed the game and he is now scheduled to cut short his foreign trip to host the Aliou Cisse’s men in Dakar on Tuesday.

“Champions of Africa!!! What a game! What a team! You did it! Beautiful moment of football, beautiful moment of communion and national pride. So proud of you! Congratulations to our heroes,” President Sall tweeted.

Champions d’Afrique !!! Quel match! Quelle équipe ! Vous l’avez fait! Beau moment de football, beau moment de communion et de fierté nationale.

Tellement fiers de vous! Félicitations à nos héros !



Coupe bi nieuw na!🇸🇳

MERCI JËRËJËF pic.twitter.com/9tZZbJlj4P — Macky Sall (@Macky_Sall) February 6, 2022

Sadio Mane scored the winning penalty in the dramatic shoot-out after missing an initial attempt early in the game while Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy saved Mohanad Lasheen’s penalty.

The team’s success in Cameroon was capped with individual awards with Mane and Mendy scooping the Player of the Tournament and Goalkeeper of the Tournament prizes.

🙌 Incredible fan scenes in Dakar right now. Senegal's first ever AFCON title celebrated just as it should be. pic.twitter.com/7AXaGQ1T8a — COPA90 (@Copa90) February 6, 2022

The capital city of Dakar celebrated the victory and the players also had a great night with Mendy and his teammates dancing through their hotel corridors and Mane showed a picture of the trophy on bed with him.