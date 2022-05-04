Senegal and Napoli star Koulibaly to Barcelona? ‘Get the deal done’ - fans
Reports that Barcelona have renewed interest in Senegal and Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly have sparked an intense online debate.
The 30-year-old centre-back is rumoured to be on top of Barca manager Xavi Hernandez's wish list for the summer transfer business.
Koulibaly’s speed, anticipation ability, and aerial power are said to be the qualities that have made Barcelona prefer him even more. Additionally, he is seen as a natural replacement for Gerard Pique, 35, who has become prone to injuries in recent times.
Some fans expressed their utmost desire to see the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations winning captain join the Spanish giants.
While one explained his concern over Koulibaly’s age and wondered why the Catalan club would be interested in a player who may not be a long-term investment for the club.
Should the France-born player join the La Liga side, some anticipate a better partnership with Uruguayan central defender, Ronald Araujo.
One explained why Barcelona will need a defender of Koulibaly’s calibre and why the African star could solve the club’s problems at the back.
Another conceded he has been disappointed by Barcelona before, but he indicated Koulibaly’s arrival would make him happy.
What is your take on the rumoured Koulibaly move from Napoli to Barcelona? Let us know your take in the comment section.