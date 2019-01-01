Selfish Salah will be fuming after Liverpool's 5-2 hammering of Everton - Crouch

The prolific forward was rested for Wednesday's goal-laden clash and the former Reds striker says that he will be far from happy about it

forward Mohamed Salah will be “fuming” despite his side easily coming out on top against in the Merseyside derby, according to Peter Crouch, with the international having been left on the bench for the entirety of the 5-2 result at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp rung the changes in his starting line-up against the Reds' cross-town rivals, opting to field Xherdan Shaqiri and Adam Lallana from the start alongside fan favourite Divock Origi, as the German boss looked to contend with a busy fixture schedule.

Klopp's faith in his second-string charges was duly repaid, with Origi having scored either side of a Shaqiri strike in the first half.

Sadio Mane and Georginio Wijnaldum completed the list of names on the home side's scoresheet and former Reds striker Crouch feels that Salah will be aggrieved not to have been given a chance to expand his own tally as the hosts cruised to victory.

“I think he will be fuming to be on the bench,” Crouch said of Salah on Amazon Prime. “He will want to be part of that team – he has aspirations for the Golden Boot, we know what he's like.

“He has gone from a winger to a selfish striker. He won't be sat on the bench enjoying that performance. He'll have been sat there thinking he could have got two or three goals.

“If there's one man who is probably walking away not so pleased, it's probably him. I remember when were playing Andorra and I was like 'get me on that pitch'.”

While may not quite fall into the same bracket as international minnows Andorra, results have been far from satisfactory for the Toffees - who now occupy a spot in the relegation zone - and many have called for a change in the dugout as Marco Silva struggles to get the best out of his team.

Indeed, Silva himself could give no guarantees over his future, stating at his post-match press conference: “I'm not the right person to talk to you about the situation. I cannot answer to you.

“Since I joined the club and until the last day I am here I will always be 100 per cent professional, giving my best every single day.

“I understand why the questions are coming. If we are winning all the games, you are not asking them.

“But it is not for me to take those situations. I don't like to talk after every single match about my future.”