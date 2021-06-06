‘Selfish’ Henderson criticised after England penalty miss

The England captain's missed spot kick leaves him waiting for his first goal for the Three Lions

England captain Jordan Henderson was branded “selfish” after he missed a second-half penalty in Sunday’s 1-0 win against Romania.

A spot kick from Marcus Rashford after 68 minutes won the fixture for the Three Lions, but the return of the Liverpool midfielder after a four-month absence set tongues wagging on social media for the wrong reasons.

Henderson pulled rank on Dominic Calvert-Lewin to hit the spot kick, but saw his modest effort comfortably stopped. It led to an inevitable deluge of criticism on social media.

What did the fans say?

The reaction to the miss was not particularly understanding, even though Henderson is now the most-capped midfielder without an England goal.

The Roy Keane link

Prior to kick off, former Manchester United midfielder Roy Keane had criticised the decision to take Henderson to the European Championship, and fans were quick to react with memes of the mercurial pundit.

What did Southgate and the England camp say?

Gareth Southgate indicated that Henderson is unlikely to be given spot kick duties again, while the captain shrugged off the miss on social media.

“I was expecting Dominic to take it and when Hendo walked over I thought he was making sure that happened, so I will have to check what happened,” the Three Lions boss said afterwards. “We will pull rank next time.

“Marcus and James Ward-Prowse were the two nominated at the start of the game and they’d both come off. But Hendo was the captain on the field by then. He was the one to make the decision. If I was Dom as the centre-forward I might not have gone along with that so easily.”