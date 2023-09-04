WATCH: Selena Gomez left stunned by save on Lionel Messi in Inter Miami's clash with LAFC

Inter Miami star Lionel Messi was denied from close-range, leaving superstar Selena Gomez stunned in the crowd!

Gomez left stunned by McCarthy save on Messi

LAFC goalkeeper had two first-half saves

Inter Miami up take all three points in 3-1 victory

WHAT HAPPENED? LAFC goalkeeper John McCarthy stood on his head in the first-half against Messi and Inter Miami Sunday evening. The 31-year-old shot-stopper denied the Argentine with a last-ditch effort with an outstretched arm and superstar Gomez was seen on the broadcast with her jaw on the ground!

THE BIGGER PICTURE: McCarthy denied Messi not once, but twice from close range throughout the first 45 minutes. The goalkeeper of the 2022 MLS Cup Champions stood on his head, much to the awe of the crowd in attendance Sunday evening.

Despite the heroic first-half performance, Messi assisted twice for the Leagues Cup Champions over the final 45 minutes en-route to a 3-1 victory for the Herons.

WHAT NEXT FOR INTER MIAMI?: Following Sunday's emphatic victory over LAFC, Miami will now look ahead to Saturday's match against Sporting KC, although Messi and several others won't be involved due to international duty.

