Selangor, PKNS undone at last minute in mid-week Malaysia Cup matches

Players from both teams will feature for the Selangor Selection side, in the Sultan of Selangor's Cup this weekend.

Two -based clubs played their matchday four group matches on Tuesday and Wednesday, as players from both teams will feature in the Selangor Selection side in this weekend's Sultan of Selangor's Cup.

Coincidentally, both FC and Selangor were disappointed by a last-minute goal in their respective match.

On Tuesday, PKNS were beaten 3-2 by in a thrilling Group A encounter. Romel Morales opened the scoring for the visitors at the half hour mark when his shot was deflected into the net by a Kedah defender, but Jonatan Bauman levelled the score in the 50th minute. Nicholas Swirad put the Red Ants in front again from a corner-kick situation in the 70th minute, but Bauman produced another equaliser in the 84th minute, before Alif Yusof netted the late winner six minutes later.

The following day, Selangor were held to a 2-2 draw by PDRM FA in Melaka. Uche Agba opened the scoring for the hosts in th 28th minute, slipping past defender Latiff Suhaimi before smashing in an unstoppable shot. Only in the 68th minute did the visitors find the equaliser through centre back Taylor Regan's goal, and they went in front 10 minutes from time, thanks to Ifedayo Omosuyi's goal. But lackadaisical defending undid their efforts once again, allowing Lee Chang-hoon to score the equaliser in the 87th minute.

The rest of the matchday four encounters will be played this weekend, while the Sultan of Selangor's Cup matches will be played on Saturday, August 24.

