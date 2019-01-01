RMS' plan for youth football in Selangor? Get youngsters to love football

Selangor president Tengku Amir Shah wants football to remain enjoyable for young players.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

Former international Michael Owen was in Malaysia earlier this week, and one of his stops during his visit was the Selangor U-19 team training session on Tuesday morning.

While the Red Giants' senior team are not doing as well as their fans might have hoped, their youth teams are nevertheless hard at work in the Youth Cup and the President Cup.

Association president Tengku Amir Shah Sultan Sharafuddin, who is also known by fans as RMS and was also present during Owen's visit, is adamant that youth development continues under the club and around the state of Selangor.

When asked by Goal about their aim for young footballers in the state, Tengku Amir gave a simple response; to make sure the game is fun for the youngsters.

"The change that we're looking at currently is outside of the club; the development is done at the U-12 level. We're creating some youth leagues and we're getting all these young players from schools to play more, and to build their passion for football.

"They have to love football, and when they love it, that's how they start being hungry to win and continue to work hard everyday," stated Tengku Amir.

