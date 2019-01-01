Satiananthan forced to apologise for Nurridzuan's meltdown

Selangor head coach B. Satiananthan is not known to mince his words, but even he was forced to apologise for the shameful behaviour of one of his men.

But even he was forced to say sorry for the shameful behaviour of one of his charges on Friday, in their matchday nine encounter against .

In the 58th minute, Nurridzuan Abu Hassan, a former Perak player himself, was handed a second booking and a sending off after losing his cool and shoving Wander Luiz in an off-the-ball-incident, reducing the hosts to ten men.

He then completely lost his head; while walking off the pitch into the tunnel, he repeatedly raised his middle fingers towards the away fans; the supporters of his boyhood club. On top of the one-match suspension, Nurridzuan is now expected to receive more severe punishments by the Malaysian FA disciplinary committee.

"It was wrong for him to have done that, it was very bad," remarked the experienced trainer. "Players should maintan their discipline. We will talk to him because I'm not happy about it. He needs to control his emotions especially when there's a crowd. Maybe he let it get to him because he's an ex-Perak player.

"On behalf of the team as the head coach, I apologise to the Perak fans. None of my boys will do such a thing again."

Commenting on the match, he remarked that his charges could have won the game had the dismissal did not take place.

"We were the better team in the first half because we created a lot of chances and we kept Perak in check. They did not threaten us except from set-pieces.

"But in the second half we went down to 10 men with 35 minutes remaining on the clock, which made things difficult for us. My boys did well given the tremendous pressure. If we had not lost a player things would've been different," said Satiananthan.

