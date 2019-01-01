2nd Division League: Chhinga Veng rout LoneStar Kashmir FC 6-1

The Mizoram-based club remain in the title race with the thumping win over the Kashmiri side….

Chhinga Veng FC thrashed LoneStar Kashmir FC 6-1 in their 2nd division clash on Saturday at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium. With a thumping win, the Mizoram-based club remained in the hunt for promotion to the top tier.

Msdawngliana scored a brace (39, 91’) and goals from Laldinpuia PC (35’), Vanlalbiaa Chhangte (50’), Lalliansanga (86’) and an own goal scored by Gagandeep Singh (32’) of Ozone FC helped Chhinga Veng register a crucial win. Nigerian forward Hamza Abdullahi scored the consolation goal for the visitors in the 87th minute.

The home side underwent five changes in the starting XI which defeated Ozone FC 1-0 On Wednesday. Godwin Quashiga, Ladinpuia PC, Thasiama, Imanuel Lalthazuala and Lalmunzova came in place of Lalliansanga, Jimmy Singh, Hmingthan Mawia, Malsawmzuala MC and Vanlalzuidika.

The hosts took a convincing 3-0 lead in the first half. It all started with LoneStar defender Gagandeep accidentally putting the ball into his own net. Laldinpuia and Msdawngliana then scored in quick succession before the half time whistle.

Vanlalbiaa Chhangte scored the fourth goal with just five minutes of the restart. Substitute Lalliansanga scored the fifth in the 86th minute to pile the misery on the Kashmiri club.

The Kashmiris pulled one back in the 87th minute thanks to a strike from Hamza. But Msdawngliana completed brace as well as sealed the fate of the match in the 91st minute.

This was an extremely crucial win for the Mizo club as it takes them to 10 points from five matches and keeps them in the hunt for promotion to I-League next season.

They play their final game of the season on May 25 against leaders TRAU.