Scottish football writers' association apologise for 'sexist and racist jokes' at awards ceremony
The Scottish Football Writers’ Association have issued an apology over Sunday's award ceremony, after attendees protested racist and sexist remarks made by one of their after-dinner speakers during the show.
Keynote speaker Bill Copeland is said to have made offensive comments during his address, leading to several walkouts among attendees.
Criticism was vocal on social media following the dinner, and now the organisation has offered a response.
What have the SFWA said?
The SFWA published a short statement on their website on Monday, following growing backlash, with no further comment issued at the time.
"The Scottish Football Writers’ Association apologises to anyone offended or upset by material from one of our after-dinner speakers at last night’s annual awards dinner," it read.
"We have agreed unanimously that this will act as a catalyst to review and improve the format of our future events to make it an enjoyable and inspirational event for all."