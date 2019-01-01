Scott Brown celebration: How Celtic star's 'The Broony' became an infamous Old Firm feature

In the heat of the Old Firm derby in 2011, the Hoops' captain scored a memorable goal and celebrated in an iconic style

Over the course of his 12 years at , Scott Brown has become a club legend.

Since he signed from in 2007, the 33-year-old has won fans over with his combative style, which has seen him pick up 18 titles to date with the Bhoys and a Scottish Football Writers Footballer of the Year award in 2017-18.

As well as his ability and undoubted leadership skills, Brown's fiery personality has also ensured that he will remain an enduring icon at Celtic Park.

Indeed, he even created his own unique celebration, which perfectly encapsulates his unique character: The Broony.

What is 'The Broony'?

‘The Broony’ was born at the home of Celtic’s Old Firm rivals, , on February 6, 2011. The teams were playing a Scottish Cup fifth-round fixture, which would finish in a 2-2 draw.

During the encounter, Rangers player El-Hadji Diouf had been doing his best to win up the Celtic captain, apparently asking him how much he earned and if he knew who he was.

The international attacker, who was making his Old Firm debut, was already an object of vitriol from the Hoops fans, having been fined £5,000 for spitting at a supporter while playing against the Bhoys for in a UEFA Cup tie in 2003.

Just as Celtic would get the last laugh by knocking the Reds out of that competition as they made their way to the final in Seville, Brown would gain the upper hand over his adversary at Ibrox.

Neil Lennon’s side were chasing the game, 2-1 and down to 10 men after goalkeeper Fraser Forster had been dismissed shortly before the break. Things were starting to look desperate as the game ticked into its final 10 minutes, but Brown saved his side, sending a sumptuous shot into the net from outside the box after meeting a Mark Wilson cutback.

Before the ball had even settled in the goal, Brown stood, arms outstretched, with his face showing no emotion just inches from Diouf, who had been his nearest opponent.

"As soon as it went over the line I saw Greegsy [Rangers goalkeeper Allan McGregor] diving and I thought: 'He’s not getting there – I’ve done it!’" Brown later told CelticTV.

“I couldn’t quite believe it myself and my next thought was: 'Where’s Diouf?'

"And it couldn’t have worked out any better to be honest."

Diouf, meanwhile, was unmoved by the celebration.

Speaking to the Sun, he said: "I refused to react. Whey should I react to him? No-one knows him - I'm too big and too strong for him.

"He just wants publicity because if I react then people are going to say that El-Hadji did something wrong."

Celtic went on to win the replay 1-0 a month later in Parkhead, and ultimately lifted the cup after wins over Inverness, and .

Brown’s celebration, though, has become his trademark on the rare occasions he finds the net and an iconic moment in Celtic’s history.

The Broony chant lyrics

Inevitably, Celtic fans have embraced their captain’s celebration and have adopted it as a chant, often heard when playing Rangers.

You can read the lyrics below:

Let’s all do the Broony,

Let's all do the Broony,

Na na na na,

Na na na na.

Let’s all do the Broony,

Let's all do the Broony,

Na na na na,

Na na na na.

Has 'The Broony' been copied?

The Broony made a notable reappearance at Ibrox when the Glasgow giants last clashed, on December 29, 2018.

However, it was not Brown who performed the move but instead was Rangers midfielder Scott Arfield.

“It was on the spur of the moment. It was just one of those things,” he told Sky Sports.

Pushed as to whether Brown was “OK with it”, Arfield added: “I think so. I hope so.”

Can you do 'The Broony' of ?

It is possible to do a version of the Broony on FIFA 19, although it is officially called ‘Stand Tall’.

In order to perform the move when you have scored on the Xbox One version of the game, hold LT and hold RS to the left.

If you are playing on PlayStation, hold down L2 and RS.

This works best when you are playing as Celtic and Brown scores, though sadly El Hadji Diouf is not in the latest version of the game.