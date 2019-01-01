Schmeichel fires back at Neville over PSG tie prediction: I don't know why he said that

The former Red Devils goalkeeper has blasted his former team-mate's comments and suggested that his old club can make a dramatic comeback

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel has hit out at Gary Neville for suggesting their old club would not be able to overturn their deficit against Paris Saint-Germain.

United lost 2-0 to PSG at Old Trafford in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie thanks to second-half goals from Presnel Kimpembe and Kylian Mbappe - both assisted by ex-Red Devils winger Angel Di Maria, while Paul Pogba was sent off late on to make matters worse.

It was the first time the club have lost by two goals in a European fixture on their own patch and the first time a French club have beaten the Red Devils away from home. Additionally, no side has ever overturned a two-goal home deficit in the Champions League.

After the match, Neville praised PSG for their performance and claimed that the tie looked to be out of his former club's reach.

"They were outclassed, Paris Saint-Germain were the better team and the tie now looks beyond Manchester United," Neville said to beIN Sports .

He also suggested that the injuries to Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard affected the side's performance, but also pointed to PSG's injury problems.

"I thought Manchester United were affected by the substitutions at half-time, I thought Martial and Lingard going off was a problem but Manchester United have no excuses. No Neymar, no Cavani tonight for Paris Saint-Germain, so they can't complain."

However, Schmeichel disagreed with Neville's stance and asserted his belief that United remain capable of an unlikely turnaround.

"I don't know why [Neville] said that,” Schmeichel said, also speaking to beIN Sports .

"There's a three-week period now, anything can happen before the second leg and make no mistake, Manchester United will have learned a lot from today. An awful lot.

"In three weeks you can improve a lot. You can train a lot. You can come up with a proper plan."

The Red Devils have a tricky-looking fixture list before they travel to the Parc des Princes in Paris, however, with an FA Cup trip to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea and a visit from Premier League title-chasing rivals Liverpool to come first, as well as league fixtures against Crystal Palace and Southampton.