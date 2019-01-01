SCC Soccer 7’s returns this 23 – 24 March

The annual Singapore Cricket Club (SCC) Soccer 7’s returns to Singapore with a record number of teams set to play on the iconic Padang field from 23 – 24 March 2019.

A total of 60 teams will play in five different tournament categories – Open, Masters, Legends, Youth, and a new Corporate category which will see the participation of eight corporate teams. Of these, 17 overseas teams from Malaysia, Indonesia, , and Hong Kong are flying into Singapore just for the SCC Soccer7’s, including the Hong Kong Football Club which is increasing its strength by fielding two teams each in the Open and Masters categories.

A Weekend of Exciting Regional Football Action

This year, the SCC First will fight to once again defend the Open Champions title which it won in 2017 and 2018. Yokokama CAC from Japan, which will be making its 11th appearance in the SCC Soccer Tournaments and was last year’s Open Cup Runner Up – will return to attempt to wrestle the Open Cup title from SCC Firsts. Team Bangkok Airways will also return to defend its Masters Cup title, while local team Singapore Ex-International will try to move up from its Masters Cup Runner-Up position last year to overthrow Bangkok Airways.

SCC Soccer7’s 2019 Marquee Player: Nayim

The tournament will be privileged to welcome Nayim (full name: Mohammed Ali Amar) – the Spanish retired central midfielder most popularly-known for scoring a last-minute goal for Real Zaragoza in the 1995 UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup Final against , with a 40-yard lob in the final minute of extra time. He started his career with in 1984, represented Hotspur from 1988 to 1993, before moving to Zaragoza (1993 – 1997). He retired in 2000 after a four-year stint with Logroñés.

Nayim will be playing for local team Bruce James Select in the Legends category, which will see nine other Singapore teams – including SCC Legends – compete alongside the veteran team fielded by Bangkok Airways and Malaysia’s Penang Sports Club.

SCC plays a role in Soccer Youth Development in FC IDC (Singapore) Partnership

In conjunction with the SCC Soccer7’s, the Chelsea FC International Development Centre Singapore will be conducting a training session on Friday, 22 March 2019, for the two visiting youth teams - Youth Football Home (Phuket, ), a home for orphaned and destitute children; Bali Sports Foundation (Bali, Indonesia), a

foundation that works on improving the lives of people with disabilities through sports and play.

The Singapore Cricket Club’s Football Section has been helping to host and support these two teams at the SCC Soccer7’s tournament for many years now as part of its commitment to youth development by providing opportunities for these youths to travel, learn and gain new experiences while playing and competing at a regional level.

Welcoming everyone to the tournament, SCC President Mr. Sher Baljit Singh said, “It is with great pleasure that we warmly welcome back all participating teams, officials and supporters to the Singapore Cricket Club’s Soccer7’s tournament. This year sees the participation of 60 teams from Singapore and around the region – up from last year’s 54 teams – and we are also excited for the inaugural Corporate category that will see eight organisations play against one another.

“We welcome the public to join us on the Padang for an exhilarating football weekend and adrenaline-pumping display of athletic prowess and sportsmanship on 23 and 24 March.”

Mr. Amos Boon, Chairman of the tournament’s organising committee, said, “We are extremely encouraged by this year’s participation of a total of 720 registered players, all descending upon the iconic Padang field for this tournament. We are also excited for the inaugural Corporate category and are confident this will be the start of a popular competition where organisations can play together and grow as stronger teams while also having the opportunity to build stronger networks with one another.”

The tournament ground will also host a carnival area and a special Sunday Sunrise Yoga session led by event partner Om & Away on the Padang Field on Sunday, 24 March 2019, from 7.30am to 8.30am. This free event is a multi-level class suitable for everyone and interested participants can sign up via https://omandaway.co/retreats/sunrise-yoga-at-the-padang/.

Boon continued, ”With the support of our partners and sponsors, we have organised a great tournament of dynamic sporting action and fringe activities for the players and football fans who will be joining us to cheer the teams on. See you at the SCC Soccer7’s!”

The SCC Soccer 7’s is sanctioned by the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) and proudly supported by Macoocoo, Raymond Weil, Park Group Hotel, Tiger Beer, and other official partners.

The event takes place on 23 – 24 March 2019 at the Singapore Cricket Club, Padang Field.