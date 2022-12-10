'Scandalous!' - Netherlands star De Jong says referee 'lost his way' in quarter-final defeat to Argentina

Frenkie de Jong says referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz "lost his way" and made "outrageous" calls during the Netherlands' quarter-final defeat to Argentina.

Referee gave 18 yellow cards

De Jong says decisions were "outrageous"

Messi was also critical of official

WHAT HAPPENED? The official showed 18 yellow cards during the match, including two during the penalty shootout, as Argentina sent Netherlands crashing out of the tournament after the two teams played out a 2-2 draw over 120 minutes. De Jong feels Lahoz's attitude changed in extra time after the Argentina squad surrounded him.

WHAT THEY SAID: "When regular playing time was over, the Argentina players all went to him and from then on he only whistled for Argentina," he told reporters. "Jurrien Timber's shoe was kicked off, but then he whistled for a foul against us. Luuk [de Jong] just wins a normal header and he blows his whistle, they kick the ball into our dugout, he doesn't care.

"[Lionel] Messi takes the ball with his hand, just lets it go. He was really scandalous. He is a nice guy. Normally he is also a good referee. But what he showed in extra time was outrageous. I think he really lost his way. It's not his fault, but it has a big influence on the game."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: De Jong is not the only player to have criticised Lahoz after the game. Even Messi hit out at the Spaniard, suggesting he was not "up to the task".

DID YOU KNOW? The quarter-final clash between Netherlands and Argentina saw more cards shown to players than any match in World Cup history, surpassing the match between Cameroon and Germany in 2002, which had 12 yellow and two red cards.

WHAT NEXT FOR DE JONG? The Dutch midfielder will likely come up against Lahoz in the near future as he will return to La Liga action with Barcelona, starting with a match against Espanyol on December 31.