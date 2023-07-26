Another Saudi blockbuster! Marco Verratti close to leaving PSG for Al-Hilal just one year after signing new contract at Parc des Princes

Paris Saint-Germain's Marco Verratti is set to become the latest big-name player to move to Saudi Arabia, with Al-Hilal closing in on his signature.

Verratti close to Saudi move

Talks advanced

Italian offered three-year contract

WHAT HAPPENED? The Saudi Pro League club is nearing an agreement with PSG to sign the Italy international, according to Fabrizio Romano. Talks are at an advanced stage, and the 30-year-old has been offered a three-year contract.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Verratti signed a new four-year deal at Parc des Princes just last summer, but it seems he is already prepared to cut that commitment short to embark on a new adventure in the Middle East after 11 years with PSG. He had been linked with Man City and Atletico Madrid earlier in the window.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The midfielder is set to become the latest in a series of blockbuster signings for Al-Hilal this summer. He will follow the likes of Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Ruben Neves and Kalidou Koulibaly in joining the club.

WHAT NEXT FOR PSG? The French giants have already strengthened their midfield with the signings of Manuel Ugarte and Kang-in Lee this summer, but they will likely have to mitigate for the loss of loyal servant Verratti in the near future.