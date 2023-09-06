Another Saudi deal for the Premier League? Chelsea in talks with airline Riyadh Air over shirt sponsorship

Chelsea officials have met with Saudi Arabian airline Riyadh Air to discuss a potential shirt sponsorship deal, according to a report.

Blues hosted Saudi delegates

In talks over sponsorship deal

Hope to grow commercial revenue

WHAT HAPPENED? Executives from the Blues, including CEO Chris Jurasek, welcomed representatives from the company to Stamford Bridge for their 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest last Saturday, The Athletic reports. The two parties discussed a possible deal that would see Riyadh Air advertised on the front of Chelsea's jerseys.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The London side hope to expand their commercial revenue and are in talks with several companies, including gambling company Kaiyun Sports, which already has a deal in place with Nottingham Forest. Chelsea are still waiting for a deal with sports operating system Infinite Athlete to be signed off by the Premier League, but that agreement is only expected to run to the end of the 2023-24 season.

Riyadh Air is currently only a planned airline which will not run any flights until 2025. The company is owned by the Saudi Public Investment Fund, which is controlled by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and owns fellow Premier League side Newcastle.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? The Premier League side will hope to have commercial deals wrapped up in the near future. Meanwhile, the team will return to the field after the international period when they face Bournemouth on September 17.