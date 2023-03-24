Historic! Saudi Arabia women's team included in FIFA rankings for the first time

The Saudi Arabia women's national football team have been inducted in FIFA rankings for the first time in history.

Saudi Arabia women enter FIFA rankings for the first time

Ranked 171 in the world

Won their first trophy in January

WHAT HAPPENED? It's a historic day for Saudi Arabia football as their women's team have been included in the FIFA rankings. They are currently ranked 171 in the latest rankings, released on Friday.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: In January, the national team registered a landmark victory as they bagged their first-ever international trophy. They hosted and won a four-team friendly tournament which was contested by Pakistan, Mauritius and Comoros. They defeated Mauritius and Comoros and were held by Pakistan.

They also played twin international friendlies matches against Indonesia in February held at Dammam, Saudi Arabia where they drew one and lost the other.

The team is coached by Monika Staab, a former German footballer who has played for the likes of PSG and QPR.

SAFF (Saudi Arabian Football Federation), led by President Yasser Al Misehal and General Secretary Ibrahim Alkassim, established a dedicated women’s football department four years ago and will be pleased with the latest development.

WHAT THEY SAID:

On this historic occasion, the SAFF president said, "What these girls achieved in just a matter of a year and a half has been nothing short of incredible. Since 2019 we have managed to successfully establish a national team, a premier league, a first division, a school’s league, with 50,000 girls signing up and in recent weeks introduced an U-17 national team. In just 2 years we have nearly doubled the number of registered players, clubs, referees and staff and seen an 800% growth in the number of coaches. Statistics all of football can be proud of and it just shows what is possible when you love the game.

We are fully committed to offering equal opportunities for boys and girls, in sport and beyond. For instance, our national teams get equal daily allowance while representing their country, regardless of gender. They share the same training pitches, stay in the same quality accommodation, and have access to the same equipment and resources. On behalf of everyone in Saudi football, I want to thank every player, member of coaching staff, fan, mother, father, sister and brother for their support. This is just the start of something very special."

WHAT NEXT? The SAFF are on a mission to broaden the horizons of women's football in the country. There are now 520 registered players, over 1,000 D, C and B-licensed coaches, 25 clubs and almost 50,000 girls in the inaugural schools’ league in Saudi Arabia. They recently launched a U17 women's national team and have bid for the hosting rights of the 2026 Women's Asia Cup.