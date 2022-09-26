Saudi Arabia vs USMNT: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Saudi Arabia against USMNT on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

The United States Men's national team (USMNT) are set to face Saudi Arabia in an international friendly at the Estadio Nueva Condomina in Spain on Tuesday evening. The Green Falcons were held to a goalless stalemate by Ecuador in their previous outing on Friday. They were unimpressive in attack and had just two shots on target in the entire 90 minutes. Moreover, their track record at the Nueva Condomina, the home ground of Real Murcia, is concerning as they have lost twice in their last three matches at the venue.

The USMNT head into this fixture on the back of a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Japan. They were comprehensively outplayed in all departments and coach Gregg Berhalter admitted that his troops have a lot of work to do before the World Cup. This is their final game before the showpiece in Qatar and the U.S. have a lot to prove against the Saudis.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK and India as well as how to stream live online.

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Saudi Arabia vs USMNT date & kick-off time

Game: Saudi Arabia vs USMNT Date: September 27, 2022 Kick-off time: 7:00pm BST / 2:00pm ET / 11:30pm IST Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Saudi Arabia vs USMNT on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

It will be broadcast on FS1, TUDN, & UniMas.

There is no broadcast of the match in the United Kingdom & India.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S.A. FS1, TUDN, & UniMas. fuboTV UK NA NA India NA NA

Saudi Arabia squad & team news

Experienced keeper Mohammed Al-Owais should feature once again between the sticks after his impressive performance against Ecuador.

However, all eyes will be on Salem Al-Dawsari who has been struggling to find the net and has not looked in the best of form in the past couple of outings. Awad Al-Nashri and Ahmed Bamsaud might be handed their senior international debut after being called up for the first time.

Position Players Goalkeepers Rubaie, Al-Owais, Al-Qarni, Al-Aqidi. Defenders Al-Ghanam, Madu, Al-Amri, Al-Bulaihi, Bamsaud, Abdulhamid, Al-Shahrani, Tambakti. Midfielders Al-Faraj, Al-Dawsari, Al-Hassan, Al-Najei, Al-Abed, Al-Muwallad, Al-Dawsari, Al-Nashri, Sharahili, Bahebri, Kanno. Forwards Buraikan, Asiri, Camara.

USMNT squad & team news

Berhalter has already confirmed that Christian Pulisic and Ricardo Pepi will start. Giovanni Reyna is likely to join them to complete the front three. Matt Turner will once again have the gloves after making six saves against Japan.

Mark McKenzie and Walker Zimmerman should take their places at the heart of defence with Sergino Dest and Sam Vines as the side-backs.

Weston McKennie will likely have a chance to make amends after a sloppy performance against Japan. He could be joined by Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson.