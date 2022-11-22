WATCH: Saudi Arabia fans ridicule Messi by copying Ronaldo's 'siuuu' celebration following win over Argentina

Saudi Arabia fans rubbed salt in the wounds of Lionel Messi and Argentina by copying Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic 'siuuu' celebration after their win.

Saudi Arabian fans copy Ronaldo celebration

Comes after beating Messi & Argentina 2-1

Result broke several records

WHAT HAPPENED? Saudi Arabia pulled off one of the shocks of the World Cup as they beat Argentina 2-1 in their opening group game. Thousands of their fans attended the game in their neighbouring country of Qatar and they certainly enjoyed themselves. As they left the stadium some could be seen copying Ronaldo's iconic 'siuuu' celebration as they revelled in victory over his arch-rival Messi.

Saudi Arabia fans really hit the Ronaldo 'SIU' celebration after their win against Argentina 😅



(via @marca) pic.twitter.com/8vKCSIU08R — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 22, 2022

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Two goals in five minutes ensured Saudi Arabia took home all three points in their tournament opener. It was the first time the country had ever won their opening game at a World Cup and a result that saw them end Argentina's 36-game unbeaten run.

WHAT NEXT FOR ARGENTINA & SAUDI ARABIA? The two are next in action on November 26 as they face Mexico and Poland respectively.