Saudi Arabia appoint two-time Afcon winner Herve Renard

The former Morocco head coach will take charge of the Green Falcons effective immediately

Former boss Herve Renard was named head coach of on Monday.

The Frenchman resigned as Atlas Lions coach after a disappointing campaign which ended prematurely following a disappointing Round of 16 defeat by Benin.

However, the Arab state has taken the two-time Afcon winner on board in spite of the nature of his exit.

Instead, they effusively praised his achievements on the world's second-largest continent in an announcement on social media.

"The first coach in history to achieve the African Cup with two different teams," they announced on Twitter.

أول مدرب في التاريخ يحقق كأس أفريقيا مع منتخبين مختلفين 🔝

عاد بمنتخب المغرب إلى نهائيات كأس العالم بعد غياب 20 عام 🌟

قفز بمنتخب المغرب من التصنيف 80 إلى 41 📊



نقدّم لكم إيرڤي رينارد مدرب المنتخب الوطني الجديد ⚪️💚

Renard subsequently revealed his elation at starting a new experience with the Saudi national team.

“Happy to start a new adventure in Saudi Arabia on a new continent!” Renard stated.

Heureux de démarrer une nouvelle aventure en Arabie Saoudite sur un nouveau continent !



Happy to start a new adventure in Saudi Arabia on a new continent !

The 50-year-old won the African crown with Zambia in 2012 before repeating his success with in 2015.

While he failed to win the continental showpiece with the Atlas Lions on two occasions, the Frenchman did guide the North African nation to their first World Cup in 20 years at the 2018 showpiece in .

Furthermore, Morocco rose from 81st to 47th on the Fifa Rankings during his time at the helm.

Renard’s new side, Saudi Arabia, are currently 68th in the Fifa world rankings.