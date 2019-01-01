Saturday's Caf Confederation Cup review: Zamalek, Petro Atletico, Al Hilal and Salitas storm into group stage

The Caf Confederation Cup group stage started taking shape on Saturday with Zamalek , Petro Atletico, Al Hilal and Salitas booking their places

Zamalek stormed into the Caf Confederation Cup group stages following a 3-1 win over Ittihad Tanger in Alexandria on Saturday.

Ibrahim Hassan opened the scoring for Zamalek but Nouaman Aarab restored parity for the Moroccan visitors.

It was not long before Omar El Said thrust Zamalek back into the lead before Youssef Obama secured the hosts’ place in the group stages with six minutes remaining.

Zamalek coach Christian Gross had earlier on said they weren't just eying a place in group stages, but the Confederation Cup title itself, and this win could have been a step towards achieving that.

Elsewhere, Angolan giants Petro Atletico dumped out Stade Malien out of the tournament with a 2-1 win to register a 3-2 aggregate victory.

Antonio Felix Va was again on hand to help Petro Atletico’s cause with a goal after also scoring in the 1-1 first leg draw, while Tiago Azulao was also on target for the Angolans.

Mamadou Coulibaly grabbed Stade Malien’s consolation in what was a case of too little too late for the Malians.

In Butare, Mukura beat Sudanese giants Al Hilal but it was not enough to overturn the 3-0 deficit that they suffered in the first leg.

Bertrand Iradukunda scored the only goal of the match but Al Hilal still progressed to the group stages.

Meanwhile, Salitas became the first ever Burkinabe team to reach the Caf Confederation Cup group stages after beating Al Nasr of Libya 3-1 at home.

After losing the first leg 1-0, Salitas turned tables to win this tie as Elisee To Damankel, Cedric Badolo and Eallasse Sawadogo all found the back of the net.