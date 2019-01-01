Sasere makes Europa League debut in Lugano’s defeat to FC Copenhagen

The Nigerian made his maiden appearance in the European club tournament but could not rescue Maurizio Jacobacci’s men from crumbling at home

Franklin Sasere made his debut in Lugano’s 1-0 defeat to FC Copenhagen on Thursday.

Having watched action from the bench in his Swiss outfit’s last outing at FF, the forward eventually made his bow against the Danish topflight side.

Nicolaj Thomsen’s 27th minute effort was the only goal of the tight Group B encounter as Maurizio Jacobacci’s team crashed out with a game to spare.

Despite dominating possession, Lugano were made to pay dearly for missing several scoring opportunities as the visitors converted one of their three shots on target.

Sasere was introduced as a 70th minute substitute for Marco Aratore but his presence could not halt his team from their third defeat in the championship.

For his contribution, the 21-year-old won one aerial battle plus a 100% pass success percentage.

They are guests of Dynamo Kyiv on December 12 in a dead rubber game at the NSC Olimpiyskiy in Kiev.

With their European expedition now over, they now shift attention to their Swiss campaign.

They host Servette on Sunday with Sasere expected to play a key role for Jacobacci’s side. Lugano are seventh on the log with 16 points from 15 matches.