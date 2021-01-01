ISL: Mumbai City's Sarthak Golui and Sourav Das join East Bengal on a permanent transfer

Sarthak Golui and Sourav Das have joined East Bengal on a permanent deal...

East Bengal have roped in defender Sarthak Golui and midfielder Sourav Das on a permanent deal from Mumbai City FC, on the transfer deadline day, Goal can confirm.

It has been learnt that both players have terminated their existing contracts with the Mumbai-based club on mutual terms to join the Red and Golds.

Golui, 23, had joined Mumbai City from FC Pune City ahead of the 2019-20 season. He was an integral part of the Islanders' squad under former coach Jorge Costa and had appeared in 13 Indian Super League (ISL) matches last season. He had also scored a goal against FC Goa.

Under Sergio Lobera, this season, the former Mohun Bagan defender has managed to play in just four ISL matches out of which he started in two matches and came on as a substitute in the other two. He last appeared for the Islanders in their last ISL match against NorthEast United in which Lobera's side lost 1-2.

Das, 24, too had joined Mumbai City in 2019 after an impressive 2018-19 season with Mohun Bagan. The Bengali midfielder played seven matches under Jorge Costa but in this season he has managed to play just one match. His only appearance this season was against FC Goa where he came on as a substitute.

Golui, a versatile defender, can play both as a right-back as well as a central defender. After graduating from the All India Football Federation's (AIFF) Elite Academy, the defender signed his first professional contract with Mohun Bagan where he had spent two seasons before joining erstwhile ISL side FC Pune City. At Pune, Golui became a regular starter and had played 27 ISL matches for the Stallions in two seasons.

Das, central midfielder, had joined Mohun Bagan in the 2016/17 season under coach Sanjoy Sen. Although Sen did not utilise the young midfielder in the I-League that season, he did feature in the group stages of the AFC Cup. The next season, he appeared in four matches in the I-League but could not cement his place in the first eleven. It was only under coach Shankarlal Chakraborty this season that Sourav rose to prominence.

The Bengali duo will be a welcome addition to the East Bengal side as the Red and Golds are in dire need of a defender and a central midfielder.