'Sarri angered me with his tasteless excuse of money' - Napoli chief De Laurentiis slams Juventus boss

The coach's departure is still a sore subject for the club chairman, who admitted to making a mistake after the Italian left for Chelsea

Aurelio De Laurentiis has accused Maurizio Sarri of forcing him into a change of management at , saying that the head coach made him angry with his "tasteless excuse of money".

Sarri managed Napoli from 2015-18, enjoying a successful spell in charge of the club before heading to .

The coach had a fantastic reputation during his career in Naples, but that reputation in the city has taken a hit in recent years due to his abrupt exit and eventual decision to return to Serie A to lead .

With Sarri's Juve set to face Napoli in the final, the club's chairman, De Laurentiis, opened up on Sarri's departure, criticising the manager for his last few months in charge while calling for recognition for his own role in the club's success.

“He made me angry with the tasteless excuse of money,” De Laurentiis told Corriere dello Sport. “He forced me to change [head coaches] and still had a two-year deal.

“In February, he invited me to lunch in Tuscany, close to his house and his wife was there. He didn’t mention stopping and led me on all the way to the day ahead of the last game. That created uncertainties for the club.

“Three unforgettable seasons? There are other factors: in football the rule of cinema applies where to make a good film you need an excellent director and an excellent producer, they are the parents of the work of genius.

“Who brought [Edinson] Cavani here? And [Walter] Mazzarri? What about [Rafa] Benitez? What about [Gonzalo] Higuain, Sarri? When I chose them, the city was plastered with banners against me.”

Sarri's replacement, Carlo Ancelotti, spent just a season and a half with the club before departing this past December.

And De Laurentiis has stated that he made a mistake in hiring Ancelotti while adding that he should have moved on sooner.

“He reminded me of my father. I chose his serenity, composure, his pleasant closeness. My father was a philosopher, an extremely sweet man. Like Carlo,” he said.

“But signing him, being able to resort to the release clause, I should have told him: ‘Carlo, I don’t think you are made for the type of football they want in Naples, let’s keep the great friendship because football here is different. I introduced you to a city that you now love and that surprised you, better to end it here.’

“Instead, I made the second mistake.”

Currently led by Gennaro Gattuso, Napoli are set to face Juve in the Coppa Italia final on Wednesday.