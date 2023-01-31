Sancho's second chance! Man Utd winger set for return in Carabao Cup semi-final as Ten Hag also confirms Martial boost

Jadon Sancho is to be offered a second chance at Manchester United, with the winger ready to return to Erik ten Hag’s plans after three months out.

England international hasn't played since October

Forced to train alone at one stage

Could face Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford

WHAT HAPPENED? The England international winger has not taken in a competitive outing for the Red Devils since October 22, with the 22-year-old forced to work on an individual training programme during the World Cup break. He has remained out of Ten Hag’s thinking since then, with there plenty for him to prove at Old Trafford, but a clean slate will be presented to Sancho heading into the second leg of a Carabao Cup semi-final clash with Nottingham Forest.

WHAT THEY SAID: Ten Hag confirmed Sancho's imminent return when delivering a fitness update on his squad, with France international striker Anthony Martial also ready to re-join the fold after sitting out 19 games this season. The Dutchman said: “I think tomorrow that Anthony Martial and Jadon Sancho will return in the game squad, but Scott McTominay will still be absent.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United are in a position where they can rotate and experiment against Forest, with a 3-0 victory at the City Ground ensuring that they already have one foot in the Carabao Cup final.

WHAT NEXT? Sancho will be desperate to impress if he is given a run out at Old Trafford, with the talented winger yet to justify the £75 million ($92m) transfer fee that United invested in his ability when putting a big-money deal in place with Borussia Dortmund during the summer of 2021.