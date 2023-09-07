Late move planned? Jadon Sancho offered way out of Man Utd as Saudi club consider deadline-day transfer

Jadon Sancho could be in line for a shock move to Saudi Arabia following a bust-up with Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag.

WHAT HAPPENED? The England international's future at Manchester United is uncertain after he publicly responded to manager Erik ten Hag's criticism of his performances in training. An undisclosed Saudi Pro League team is said to be offering him a way out of his present Old Trafford misery as per Sport Italia. The report states that one of the Saudi teams has "sent an official offer" to Sancho's representation.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sancho appeared to be in Ten Hag's good graces following his three-month absence from the first squad last season to work on his mental health. However, his recent performances in training have failed to convince his manager, who omitted him from the matchday squad for United's 3-1 loss to Arsenal last Sunday.

WHAT NEXT FOR SANCHO? The unnamed Saudi club will have to act fast if they want to sign the English winger as the Saudi Arabian transfer deadline is set for midnight tonight, September 7.