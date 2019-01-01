Sancho makes Bundesliga history with brace for Borussia Dortmund

The England international was back among the goals during a meeting with Mainz, with the teenager setting a German top-flight record in the process

Jadon Sancho’s rise to prominence sees records continue to tumble around him, with another piece of history made in his latest outing for .

At 19 years of age, the youngster has enjoyed a memorable breakthrough campaign.

His Bundesliga goal account was opened in 2017-18, following a move from , but new heights have been scaled this season.

Sancho has become a regular at Dortmund, while also earning senior international recognition with .

His confidence is soaring and is displaying true ability at the very highest level.

That ability was showcased once again on Saturday during a meeting with .

With Dortmund needing to offer a positive response to their 5-0 Der Klassiker mauling at the hands of , Sancho helped them get back on track in a 2-1 win.

He netted twice in the space of seven first-half minutes, with a well-taken brace allowing his side to take full control of proceedings.

Sancho’s efforts also took him into double figures for the season in terms of goals scored and to the notable mark of becoming the youngest player to ever record 11 strikes in the German top-flight.

11 - At the age of 19 years and 19 days, Jadon @Sanchooo10 is the youngest player to score 11 goals in #Bundesliga history. Prodigy. #BVBM05 @BlackYellow pic.twitter.com/tQMuIGuYKo — OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) April 13, 2019

Sancho previously hit a double during a clash with in October.

Dortmund were, however, held to a 2-2 draw on that occasion.

He now has another brace to his name in a more positive collective showing.

The challenge from this point is to keep delivering in the final third for club and country.

A title tilt is still on the cards at Dortmund, while England have the Nations League finals to look forward to this summer.

Sancho can expect to figure prominently in the plans of his domestic and international managers, with both buying into his creative talents.

If he can continue to deliver on both fronts, then it is likely that more history will be made by a youngster who still has plenty of potential to unlock.