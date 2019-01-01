'Sanchez isn't training with Man Utd reserves' - Solskjaer still expects Chilean forward to 'come good'

The Red Devils boss insists the South American remains part of his plans for 2019-20, with there no plans to offload him amid links to Serie A sides

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has refuted claims that Alexis Sanchez has been made to train with ’s reserves and says he is still expecting the Chilean to “come good”.

Speculation continues to rage around the South American forward at Old Trafford.

Sanchez has struggled to make the impact expected of him since joining the Red Devils from in the winter transfer window of 2018.

Just five goals have been recorded in 45 appearances, while a series of niggling knocks have done little for the 30-year-old’s form and confidence.

It has been suggested, with windows still open across Europe, that Sanchez could be moved on this summer, with United prepared to cut their losses and sanction a switch elsewhere.

A transfer to has been mooted, with several sides said to be keen, but Solskjaer insists Sanchez remains part of his plans and is not in the process of being frozen out.

The Red Devils boss told reporters: “Alexis is such a professional and he comes in working every single day really hard and wants to be a part of this.

“It’s these stories he’s been put in the reserves, of course he hasn’t.

“He’s had three weeks now, he’s a few weeks behind the rest, but close to being ready.

“We don’t have the biggest forward line in numbers so Alexis might end up playing a lot more games than you expect.

“We expect him to come good at this club, he’s quality.”

Sanchez is yet to return to action for United after picking up a knock at the Copa America in .

He faces fierce competition for places when fully fit, despite seeing Romelu Lukaku moved on to .

Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial started the new season among the goals in an impressive 4-0 victory over and will be expected to lead the Red Devils’ charge in 2019-20.

Places are up for grabs elsewhere, but Solskjaer faces a number of other selection posers.

Brazilian midfielder Fred is, like Sanchez, yet to prove his worth with United, but he is another that will be persevered with after stating his belief that that there is more to come from him.

Article continues below

Solskjaer added: “Your team will always play better if settled and you have a good foundation and not conceding goals.

“Good teams I played in, we always had a strong base, a keeper, settled backline and we hope to provide that for our atttackers and midfielders and we believe Fred is going to have a big season as well.”

United will be back in Premier League action on Monday when they take in a trip to .