Samson Siasia: Mother of former Nigeria coach released from kidnapper

Mother of the former Super Eagles coach has been released, 10 weeks after she was kidnapped in Bayelsa

Samson Siasia’s mother, Ogere has been released by her abductors on Sunday.

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare confirmed the release of the octogenarian who was kidnapped from her residence on July 15 at Adoni community in the Sagbama Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

We thank God and all the agencies involved in the release of the mother of Samson Siasia’s mother from the kidnappers’ den. I got in touch with SiaSia and he is currently in the church for Sunday service. — Sunday Dare (@SundayDareSD) September 29, 2019

The release comes as a relief for Siasia who was recently handed a life-ban by the Fifa ethics committee. Siasia will appeal the ban.