Samatta shines while Onuachu and Sylla score in Genk victory

The African stars delivered fine performances for their respective clubs as the Blue and White secured victory over Kare Ingebrigtsen’s side

Mbwana Samatta delivered a good showing while Paul Onuachu and Idrissa Sylla found the net as defeated Oostende 3-1 in a Belgian First Division A game on Saturday.

After scoring his first goal in his maiden appearance in top European competition against Red Bull Salzburg on Wednesday, the international was at hand to help the Blue and White return to winning ways after back-to-back defeats, with Onuachu also playing a key role in the game.

Samatta was handed his fifth league start in the encounter, playing from the wing with international Onuachu leading the attack.

In the 16th minute of the match, Ronald Vargas turned the ball into his own net to give Felice Mazzu’s men the lead.

Guinea international Sylla levelled for Ingebrigtsen’s side before Onuachu restored the lead for the Blue and White moments before the first-half break.

After the restart of the second half, Sender Berge sealed the victory with a stoppage-time effort.

Samatta, who has scored six goals in nine appearances this season, featured for the duration of the game along with Zambia international Fashion Sakala while Onuachu made way for Bryan Heynen in the 70th minute.

The win propelled the Luminus Arena outfit to seventh place in the league table with 13 points from eight games.

Genk next take on Ronse in a League Cup game on Tuesday while Oostende will slug it out with Mandel United in the same competition on Wednesday.