Samatta ‘reluctantly agreed’ to join Fenerbahce – Aston Villa manager Smith

The 27-year-old brought an end to his brief stint at Villa Park on Friday after completing an initial loan move to Istanbul

manager Dean Smith claims Mbwana Samatta ‘reluctantly agreed’ to leave and join for the 2020-21 season.

Samatta left Villa Park on Friday, for an initial loan deal which would be permanent at the end of the Super Lig campaign.

His exit came eight months after his signing from , after he featured in 14 Premier League matches with just a goal to his name.

In his reaction to Samatta’s exit, Smith said they club are disappointed about his lack of playing time following the club-record signing of Ollie Watkins from this summer.

They also strengthened their attacking options with the signing of Burkina Faso's Bertrand Traore from .

“I think it was the right decision in the end," Smith was quoted by Birmingham Live. “He couldn’t be guaranteed minutes here and we’ve paid out a record amount of money for Ollie Watkins, who we believe is going to be a top striker here.

"Keinan Davis has signed a new contract as well and we have Wesley to come back in the new year.

"We just can’t stockpile players and we had an offer from Fenerbahce and I think Ally reluctantly agreed to go.

"We’re disappointed it didn’t work out how we all wanted because he’s a good player and a really good lad.

"But the club has moved on from that and we wish him well in his career now."

Samatta, meanwhile, made his Fenerbahce debut on Sunday as held their Istanbul rivals to a goalless draw in a Super Lig encounter.

He came off the bench to replace 's Mame Thiam in the 66th minute.