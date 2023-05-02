Sam Allardyce to Leeds?! Former England boss in line to replace Javi Gracia at Elland Road

Sam Allardyce is being lined up for a stunning return to management at Leeds, with Javi Gracia clinging to his job at Elland Road.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Whites have already made one change in their dugout this season, with American coach Jesse Marsch relieved of his duties back in February. Gracia has taken in just 12 games at the helm since then, but he has suffered seven defeats across those outings to sit outside of the Premier League relegation zone on goal difference.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: A disastrous 4-1 loss to Bournemouth last time out may prove to be the final straw for Gracia, as sack talk mounts in West Yorkshire, and The Athletic reports that former England boss Allardyce is being lined up to replace the Spaniard.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Allardyce, who boasts vast experience of working in the English top-flight, has been out of work for almost two years after last overseeing events at West Brom. He was unable to save them from relegation in 2020-21, but has previously worked with Leeds chief executive Angus Kinnear at West Ham.

WHAT NEXT? Leeds need to act decisively if they are planning another managerial change, with a testing run-in that includes meetings with Newcastle, West Ham and Tottenham set to be opened with a trip to table-topping Manchester City on Saturday.