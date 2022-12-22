Salt Bae under FIFA investigation! Celebrity World Cup pitch invasion controversy being looked into

Celebrity restaurant owner Salt Bae, real name Nusret Gokce, is being investigated by FIFA after he crashed Argentina's World Cup celebrations.

WHAT HAPPENED? Gokce was heavily criticised for his appearance after the Abiceleste's victory in the final, with footage emerging of players awkwardly being forced to pose for pictures while the restaurant owner handled the trophy and took selfies. FIFA has since revealed that Gokce's access to the pitch was unauthorised, and that only World Cup winners and heads of state are prohibited to touch the famous trophy.

WHAT THEY SAID?: "Following a review, FIFA has been establishing how individuals gained undue access to the pitch after the closing ceremony at Lusail stadium on 18 December. The appropriate internal action will be taken," a FIFA spokesperson told Sky Sports News.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Turkish chef Gokce rose to celebrity status under the pseudonym Salt Bae after his unique method of seasoning steaks in his restaurants. While there is no official relationship between Salt Bae and Gianni Infantino, the FIFA president has been seen visiting one of Gokce's restaurants.

WHAT NEXT? FIFA has not provided an exact timeframe for its investigation, but the results are expected to eventually be made public.