Salah vows Liverpool will be back after enduring Premier League title pain

The Reds forward was unable to get his hands on the crown this season, but he and Virgil van Dijk expect another challenge to be mounted in 2019-20

Mohamed Salah expects to challenge for the Premier League title again next season after seeing pip them to the post in 2019-20.

The Reds have made impressive progress under the guidance of Jurgen Klopp in recent years.

The hope was that rapid improvement would be rewarded with a first top-flight crown in 29 years, but that wait will now stretch into a third decade.

That is because, despite finishing with 97 points and only one defeat, Liverpool could only muster a runner-up finish behind Manchester City in the current campaign.

While Liverpool ran out 2-0 winners over in their final match of the season, City came back from behind to maintain their one-point advantage and retain the title.

Salah, who ended the season with a share of the Golden Boot, insists Klopp’s side will be back for more as they have shown that they can now sustain a challenge with the very best in the business.

The Egyptian forward told Sky Sports: “We did everything this season, we only lost one game.

“We got 97 points. I say congratulations to Manchester City and we will fight again next season for this trophy.”

Those sentiments were echoed by Virgil van Dijk, who also sees Liverpool building again from this point.

They can still end the 2018-19 season on a high, as they ready themselves for a final date with , with major silverware up for grabs despite missing out domestically to City.

“I am very proud of this team, it’s a very special team and I am very proud to be part of it,” Dutch defender Van Dijk said.

“We have a big final to come, we should be proud but congratulations to City but hopefully we can challenge them next year.

“We struggled a little bit today, we are human beings and it will be in your head, you cannot deny it. After such a hectic day and week we can be proud of ourselves.

“City have been outstanding but so are we. We are going to work hard again and hopefully try to do it.”

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson added: “We gave everything, but no regrets. We have been outstanding all season and left everything out on the pitch. That is all you can ask for.

Article continues below

“We had to concentrate on the game, we didn’t play particularly well but got the job done and that is all that mattered.

“We have lost one game, people might talk about the draws but we tried everything to win those games. We gave everything over the whole season, City are a fantastic side and you take your hats off to them.

“Next season we give everything to win it.”